DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 986 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.94. 75,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,415. The company has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

