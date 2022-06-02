DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.23. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

DTE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.79. 552,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $360,138. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 447.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

