Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

Shares of NAPA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 338,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,239. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,175 shares of company stock worth $965,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

