DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $571.54 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. DXdao has a market cap of $28.19 million and $88,156.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $571.54 or 0.01918332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00226384 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00316027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003983 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.