Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.