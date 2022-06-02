Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EFL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

