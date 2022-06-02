Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $62,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $243.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average of $262.35.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

