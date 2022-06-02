Eaton Vance Management Has $56.77 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $56,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $156.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.51. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.36.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

