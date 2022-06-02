Eaton Vance Management Purchases 188,315 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,315 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.38% of Graco worth $51,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 92.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Graco by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Graco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

