Eaton Vance Management Sells 42 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $43,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $464.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.