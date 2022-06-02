Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

