eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

EBAY stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

