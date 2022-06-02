EDC Blockchain Price Tops $0.0087 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 89.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 107.2% against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $400,160.12 and $149.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,183.59 or 0.99719082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031555 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015872 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.