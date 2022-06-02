Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,045. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 39.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 500.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 67,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 51.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

