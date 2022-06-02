Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.