Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $138.89. 9,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,188. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,538 shares of company stock worth $6,276,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

