Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

