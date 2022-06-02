EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Up 2.6%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 111,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 155,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

