Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of DAVA traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.54. The company had a trading volume of 270,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,043. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endava by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Endava by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Endava by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

