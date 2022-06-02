Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.29 million, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 34.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.