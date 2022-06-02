Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 2,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 572,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.
A number of research analysts have commented on NRGV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07.
About Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.