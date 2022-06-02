Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 2,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 572,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRGV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000.

About Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.