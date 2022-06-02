Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Entegris by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $108.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $158.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.