ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 117,490 shares.The stock last traded at $57.95 and had previously closed at $57.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get ePlus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $451.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.