ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $68.27. 63,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

