Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after purchasing an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,967. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

