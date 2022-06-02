Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,893 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Essex Property Trust worth $67,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after buying an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,177,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.06.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $282.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.33 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.