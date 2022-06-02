Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded down 69.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 70.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $29,212.61 and $6.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

