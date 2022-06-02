Ethereum Gold Project One Day Volume Tops $116.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded down 79.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 77.8% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $216,496.92 and $116.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,921.97 or 0.99990199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001668 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

