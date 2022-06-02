Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 748,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,274. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.84. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $195,628 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.