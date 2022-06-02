Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Altria Group by 5,774.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after buying an additional 448,611 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 28,712 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Altria Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 174,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 57,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

