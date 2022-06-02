Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

