Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $90.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

