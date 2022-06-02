Evercore Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 163,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 377.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,943,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 47,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 61.85 and a quick ratio of 61.85. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

