Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 401.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

