Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,680 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $61,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

