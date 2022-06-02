Evercore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

