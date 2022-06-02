EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

EVGO stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in EVgo by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.