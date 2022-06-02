Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 2.07. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Evolent Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

