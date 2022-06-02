Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $30.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Expensify stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. Expensify has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

