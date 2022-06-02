Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 654,677 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $14.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 403,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

