FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00014292 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $17.24 million and $1.51 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

BAR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

