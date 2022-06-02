FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.7% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $4,312,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.43. 38,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

