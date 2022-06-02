Ferrari to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ferrari in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.56 and its 200 day moving average is $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

