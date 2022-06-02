Financial Analysis: The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) & Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Heritage Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage Insurance $631.56 million 0.14 -$74.73 million ($3.67) -0.94

The Seibels Bruce Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Heritage Insurance -15.61% -10.95% -1.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Seibels Bruce Group and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group (Get Rating)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, and reinsurance services. The company writes personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through eight wholesale agency relationships; and personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of approximately 70 independent agencies. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

