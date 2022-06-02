Financial Comparison: Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) & The Competition

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) is one of 940 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kiora Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.92% -79.71% Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,144.79% -1,459.42% -9.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 -$16.40 million -0.27 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.52 million -2.77

Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kiora Pharmaceuticals. Kiora Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6522 21248 43467 872 2.54

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.77%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 129.74%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

