First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,155,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.