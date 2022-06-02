First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

