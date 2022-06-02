First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 20,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 39,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

First Pacific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

