First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.25% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

