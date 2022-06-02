FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. 4,753,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

